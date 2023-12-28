‘We Should Not Tolerate Satan’: Navy Veteran Who Destroyed Satanic Statue Speaks Out

“I’m an American. I’ve been in the Navy for my entire adult life. I’ve fought to protect the country, and it wasn’t to protect Satan. We say, ‘So help me God,’ not ‘So help me Satan.’”

Navy Veteran Michael Cassidy destroys satanic symbol

Michael Cassidy recently made national headlines for tearing down and beheading a Satanic display in the Iowa State Capitol.

Believing his actions were the “right thing to do,” the Navy veteran said, “We should not tolerate Satan,” explaining why he decided to take action against the display.

After learning on social media The Satanic Temple had installed a display in the capitol building, Cassidy found himself concerned over its presence.

“When I saw it, I thought, ‘How on earth can Satanic icons be in the capitol?’” he told CBN Digital. “And I thought, ‘You know, it’s some kind of oversight. … some little bureaucracy.’”

Cassidy said he assumed the government would take it down once they realized what it was, considering the symbol was an attempt to “honor Satan.” But, once the display wasn’t removed, he said he got a plane ticket to Iowa and went to see the symbol for himself.

“Whatever emotion you may have felt looking at it online, it’s completely different when you are actually in the capitol,” Cassidy said. “I’m an American. I’ve been in the Navy for my entire adult life. I’ve fought to protect the country, and it wasn’t to protect Satan. We say, ‘So help me God,’ not ‘So help me Satan.’”

He continued, “It became very clear to me that this could not stand. … It was intolerable for it to be there and, so I did what I did.”

After destroying the symbol, Cassidy said he cleaned up some of the debris and went over to security to turn himself in. Contrary to some media reports, he said he wasn’t arrested over the ordeal, though he was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, according to Faithwire.

“The maximum penalty is … I believe up to one year in jail,” he said, noting there’s also a potential $2,560 fine.

“It really boils down to: God is good and deserves praise and Satan is evil and does not deserve [it],” Cassidy said. “The devil is bad and it’s not something that we should promote.”

