History Of “Shiloh” – Winers Chapel, Living Faith Church

In the Bible, Shiloh was the major Israelite worship center before Solomon’s temple was built in Jerusalem. Shiloh was chosen as the worship center of Israel after the conquest of Canaan. Recall that after the Children of Israel conquest of Canaan, the Tabernacle and the Ark of the Covenant were installed in Shiloh? making Shiloh the first center of worship in the Promised Land.

References are made to Shiloh in the Books of Joshua, Judges, 1 Samuel, 1 King, Psalms, and Jeremiah. According to Judges 21:19, the Shiloh of old is situated north of Bethel, east of the Bethel–Shechem highway, and south of Lebonah in the hill-country of Ephraim.

Shiloh has been synonymous with miracles; from Joshua leading the Children of Israel to victory after worshipping God at Shiloh, to God using his prophet Eli to open the barren womb of one of Elkanah’s wife Hannah, who later conceived and bore the Prophet Samuel.

Living Faith Church Shiloh

The modern-day Shiloh which is an annual gathering of Christian faithfuls of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (A.K.A) Winners Chapel, at the church’s international headquarters in Canaan land, Ota, is a mandate from the book of Joshua 18:1

Every year in December, the Living Faith Church hosts a global event called Shiloh. The church says the mandate for this event is drawn from the Bible books of Joshua 18:1 and 1Samuel 1:3. The event is held mostly in the first week of December.

The church sees the purpose of the event as being to usher the visitation of God to his people. It also marks the end of the Church year.

As of 2012, there were millions in attendance. The Presiding Bishop David Oyedepo, also said up to 160 nations hooked up to Shiloh 2015, with nationals from 55 nations present at the Canaanland, Ota Ogun State

History Of The Shiloh Theme:-

Shiloh 1999: Encounter With Destiny

Shiloh 2000: Heaven On Earth

Shiloh 2001: From Glory To Glory

Shiloh 2002: What Wisdom Is This!

Shiloh 2003: All Things Are Possible

Shiloh 2004: Showers Blessings

Shiloh 2005: Possessing Your Possessions.

Shiloh 2006:destined To Win

Shiloh 2007: More Than Conquerors

Shiloh 2008: Manifestation Of The Sons Of God

Shiloh 2009: Hour Of Restoration

Shiloh 2010: Breakthroughs Unlimited

Shiloh 2011: Waves Of Glory

Shiloh 2012: Double Portion

Shiloh 2013: Exceeding Grace

Shiloh 2014: Heaven On Earth

Shiloh 2015: From Glory To Glory

Shiloh 2016: My Case Is Different.

Shiloh 2017: A New Dawn

Shiloh 2018: Dominion

Shiloh 2019: Breaking Limits