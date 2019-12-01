Living Faith Church Worldwide (A.K.A) Winners Chapel, Shiloh 2019 Date, Time, Theme, Venue and Programme Schedule.

The 2019 edition of the annual Winners Chapel Shiloh is set to commence this year from Tuesday December 3, 2019.

History Of "Shiloh" – Winers Chapel, Living Faith Church

The founder and General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (A.K.A) Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, Declared the theme for Shiloh 2019 as “Breaking Limits”.

Shiloh 2019 Programme Schedule (Breaking Limits)

View and Download Shiloh 2019 Intercessory Prayer Guidelines Below

