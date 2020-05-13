‘God Is Very Good to Me’: 113-Year-Old COVID-19 Survivor

Over the past few months, the global pandemic has brought fear and uncertainty to so many lives. But it has also generated hope, especially when we witness patients conquer COVID-19.

A 113-year-old woman, who is believed to be the oldest living person in Spain, has recovered from the virus.

Maria Branyas tested positive for the COVID-19 in April, then self-isolated herself while recovering at a retirement home in Olot, Spain, The Daily Mail reports.

Maria Branyas is from Spain and who successfully fought with two epidemic – Spanish Flu and Covid-19 at age of 113. She is an inspiration for all of us.

Maria Branyas, a mother-of-three, survived COVID-19 whilst in the Santa Maria del Tura care home where she lives in the city of Olot, eastern Spain.

Branyas has had three children, 11 grandchildren (one of whom is 70 years old) and 13 great-grandchildren

“In terms of my health, I am fine, with the same minor annoyances that anyone can have,” Branyas said.

Branyas was originally born in San Fransisco in the United States on March 4, 1907 and lived through the Spanish flu pandemic that swept the world in 1918 and 1919, killing an estimated 50 million people.

Maria Branyas

Maria is considered the oldest person in Spain by the Gerontology Research Group, a global group of researchers in various fields which verifies and tracks supercentenarians – people who have reached the age of 110.

Anyone over the age of 70 is considered to be at particular risk from the coronavirus, as is anyone with any underlying health conditions, making Branyas’ recovery even more remarkable.

Phil Corio from New Mexico survived the virus and described his symptoms “as the same” as having the flu.

Phil Corio

The 108-year-old from Albuquerque became ill in March, however, he was unaware that his condition was COVID-19.

“I didn’t even know I had it…I guess if I knew I had it I might have been scared,” Corio said.

Connie Titchen

Connie Titchen from Britain is another centenarian that overcame the virus. She spent three weeks in the hospital with a suspected case of pneumonia.

The 106-year-old was admitted to a hospital in mid-March and was diagnosed with the virus a short time after that. She recovered and was able to return home in April.

“I feel very lucky that I’ve fought off this virus,” Titchen said.