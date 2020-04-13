Focus On Prayer, Grow In Personal Relationship With God: Trump Urges Americans Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

United States President Donald J. Trump, gave an Easter message, urging Americans to “focus on prayer, reflection, and growing in our personal relationship with God” during “this sacred time” as most churches hold services online, and asked pastor Bishop Harry Jackson to pray.

“On this Good Friday, Christians from all around the world remember the suffering and death upon the cross of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Trump said at the briefing at the White House. “At Easter Sunday, we will celebrate His glorious resurrection.”

Trump said as people won’t be able to “gather together with one another as we normally would on Easter,” they can “use this sacred time to focus on prayer, reflection, and growing in our personal relationship with God. So important.”

He continued, “I ask all Americans to pray that God will heal our nation; to bring comfort to those who are grieving; to give strength to the doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers; to restore health to the sick; and to renew the hope in every person who is suffering. Our nation will come through like never before.”

Trump assured that the U.S. death toll from the new coronavirus pandemic will be “substantially less” than the last week’s projection of 100,000.

The president acknowledged that “many families” have prayed “for me and for my family.” He said, “your prayers are felt, and I am forever grateful.”

Trump thanked “our great Vice President (Mike Pence) and his wonderful wife, who we all know very well, Karen, for the incredible job they do and for their service not only to the country but for their service to God.”

Trump quoted Prophet Isaiah, “Darkness covers the Earth…but the Lord rises upon you, and His glory appears over you…For the Lord will be your everlasting light.”

As America “battles the invisible enemy,” he continued, “we reaffirm that Americans believe in the power of prayer. We give thanks for the majesty of creation and for the gift of eternal life. And we place our trust in the hands of Almighty God.”

