Coronavirus: Christians Are Exhibiting Reckless Confidence – Boss Mustapha

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha

The chairman of Nigeria’s Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has said that it is worrisome that some Christians exhibit reckless confidence in the face of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Mustapha said several Christians are not following the guidelines and protocols instituted by government.

Mustapha who spoke at the Interdenominational Church Prayer Service, organised by the Nigeria Interreligious Council (NIREC) in Abuja on Sunday evening, with the theme: O Lord, heal our land of COVID-19 Pandemic, said all Nigerians must realize that the pandemic has come to stay.

Particularly, the SGF called on Church leaders to be at the vanguard of enlightening their followers on the truth about the deadly virus and how they can stay safe in their families and communities.

Speaking about stay at home directive by various governments, Mustapha who doubles as the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, said: “If you have no business going out, stay at home, it is scriptural and I will undertone this with a quotation from Proverbs 14:16 where the bible says the Wise are cautious and avoid danger, fools plunge ahead with reckless confidence. I see a lot of Christians exhibiting reckless confidence and the Bible describes them as fools.

“Stay at home, if you don’t have business going out. That is the safest place you have. If you have every genuine reason to go out, as mandatory, wear a face mask.

The SGF observed that the coronavirus came with all forms of unpredictabilities and all over the world, there hasn’t been an established protocol for treatment and only the non-pharmaceutical interventions remain the most effective fighting opportunity to overcome the pandemic.

“You can see that this virus has confounded and confused the entire world,” Mustapha said.

“It has brought the democracies and economies that existed for the last 300 years to their knees. It has overwhelmed them and what makes you think that it cannot overwhelm us?”

“My admonition to the church is that we must stop the exhibition of reckless confidence and tell our people the truth and ask them to do the proper things so that they can stay safe for their families, communities and for the body of Christ”.