California Bans Singing In Churches Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

California’s new COVID-19 guidelines says it forbids singing during worship services to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Issued Wednesday, the updated policies from the state’s department of public health require churches and other houses of worship to “discontinue singing and chanting activities.” Whereas official guidelines in late May permitted singing, group recitation, and other practices and performances but advised against them, such things are now formally prohibited, according to Christian Post.

The new measure comes amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the West coast state.

“Activities such as singing and chanting negate the risk reduction achieved through six feet of physical distancing,” the state asserted in its updated guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says singing and chanting can spread coronavirus just as easily as sneezing or coughing.

Indoor restaurant dining, movie theaters, museums and other venues have also been instructed to shut down in 19 counties.

California is not the only state that has moved to bar singing in order to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Also in April, Legacy Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico, filed a lawsuit against the state, asserting that the way in which Democrat Gov. Michelle Lynn Lujan Grisham’s order was implemented was sinister in that it was issued on Good Friday and restricted gatherings to no more than five people. The evangelical megachurch said it needed approximately 30 people to conduct its online streaming efforts.