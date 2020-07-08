Pakistani Christian Man Shot By Muslim Neighbours For Buying House In Muslim Neighborhood Dies

His crime was that he purchased a house in the street where muslims were not ready to allow him to live as he was a christian.

Nadeem Joseph and his mother in-law were shot by their Muslim neighbors for buying a house at the neighborhood

A Pakistani Christian man who was shot by his Muslim neighbors in early June for buying a house in their neighborhood died last week despite multiple operations to save his life.

50-year-old Nadeem Joseph succumbed to his injuries on June 29, over three weeks after he was hospitalized following an attack against him and his family by Muslim neighbors, U.K.-based charity Centre for Legal Aid, Assistance and Settlement reports.

Believers Portal reported that on June 4, Joseph, his mother-in-law and brother-in-law were attacked by a man named Salman Khan and his sons in front of their home in the Sawati Phatak colony city of Peshawar in the Khybar Pakhtunkhawa province.

Nadeem Joseph bought a house for about 600,000 rupees (US,700), and moved in with his family in late May.

Once their neighbour, Salman Khan, found out that the 50-year-old Joseph and his family were Christians, Salman Khan went to tell them that they had to leave immediately because the neighbourhood was Muslim and that Christians (like Jews) are enemies of Islam.

For days, Khan and his children harassed Nadeem Joseph and his family, threatening serious consequences if the Christian family did not leave the house.

On the day of the attack, Khan showed up at the Christian house giving the residents a 24-hour ultimatum. Nadeem Joseph replied that he and his family had the right to live where they wanted and that they would not go away.

Noticing that Khan and his sons had guns, Joseph tried to call the police, but was shot in the belly before he could do so. The attackers then turned their weapons on other members of the Christian family, wounding Joseph’s mother-in-law in the shoulder.

Joseph underwent several surgeries at the Lady Reading Hospital for nearly a month before his death, according to The Express Tribune.

According to the U.S.-based persecution advocacy group International Christian Concern, Joseph recorded a video message while he was in the hospital.

In the video, Joseph said his Muslim neighbors had told him that his new neighborhood was “meant for Muslim residents only.” He was also allegedly told that “Christians and Jews are the opponents of Muslims.”

Open Doors USA ranks Pakistan as the fifth-worst country in the world when it comes to Christian persecution and notes that Christians are generally “regarded as second-class citizens.”

There are various forms of Christian persecution in Pakistan, including laws that criminalize blasphemy that are often abused by Muslims to take advantage of religious minorities.

Nadeem Joseph succumbed to injuries today.His crime was that he purchased a house in the street where muslims were not ready to allow him to live as he was a christian. No coverage on media no outrage in society over this. This is collective hypocricy and bigotry of our society. pic.twitter.com/BBPY6d7Mpz — imad zafar (@rjimad) July 1, 2020

