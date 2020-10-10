Chinese Govt. Imprisons Christian Bookseller, Destroys His ‘Illegal’ Christian Books

The Chinese Communist Party’s crackdown on Christianity is continuing on in the region. This time, it is over selling books.

Christian bookstore owner Chen Yu was fined almost 30,000 dollars for selling “illegal” books in China’s Zhejiang province’s Taizhou city. The Christian books were imported from Taiwan and the U.S., among other countries, The Christian Post reports.

According to an article from persecution watchdog group, International Christian Concern, “On September 1, 2019, Chen, who operated his online bookstore in Zhejiang province’s Taizhou city, was detained for selling unapproved religious publications imported from Taiwan, the US, and other countries. Consequently, the police launched a nationwide investigation to track down the bookstore’s customers through sale records and confiscated their purchased books.”

Last week, Chen received a sentence of seven years in prison and the Chinese Communist Party’s Linhai City Public Security Bureau will burn all 12,864 books in his bookstore. His iPhone was also confiscated, Christian Headlines reported.

According to Disrn, the Chinese Communist Party has begun to search for all Chen Yu’s customers to destroy what they’ve bought.