Pastor, Wife Murdered in Their Home After Returning As Missionaries

Pastor Jean Phillippe-Quetant and his wife, Erna Plancher-Quetant

A Florida-based Haitian pastor and his wife, who had returned to the island as missionaries to build a church and an orphanage about a month ago, have been found dead.

According to police, Pastor Jean Phillippe-Quetant (57) and his wife, Erna Plancher-Quetant, 54, were both shot to death in their home during an armed robbery by a gang. The invaders ransacked the home and stole many of their things. Their son, Kevin Quetant, stated, “They were in their house where the invader came in and I guess found mom and dad, and shot both of them.”

Their daughter, Tabitha Quetant, also commented, “It just feels surreal. They could have just taken everything and left them alone, they wouldn’t have done anything. If I could speak to them now, I would just say mom and dad I love you and I thank you so much for the way you raised us.”

Jean Philippe-Quetant worked with the First Haitian Baptist Church in Fort Myers, local outlet NBC2 reports.

In Haiti, the couple was working to build an orphanage in addition to a church.

“A lot of people knew our parents as loving, they always loved to give and help first,” Kevin Quetant is reported as saying. The couple has 5 children they left behind. They are trying to bury their parents in Florida in a proper burial for them. They have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise the funds. So far, they have raised over $25,500 out of the needed $28,000 to fly them back and bury them, according to Christian Headlines.

Jean Philippe-Quetant and his wife moved from Haiti to the U.S. to achieve a better life and worked hard to support their 5 children while also studying. Jean Phillipe-Quetant was known as a loving pastor who loved God and served his community. and Erma Plancer-Quetant was a frontline healthcare worker who would work long shifts to support her family. Even though she always came home exhausted, she always had the children ready for church on Sunday. When all their children were in college except for one who had graduated from high school, the couple moved back to Haiti to not only plant a church and orphanage, but to also provide food, clothing, and other faith-based donations to the people there.