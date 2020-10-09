Trump Says Catching COVID-19 Was A “Blessing From God”

President Donald Trump on facemask

United States President Donald Trump has described getting Covid-19 as ‘a blessing in disguise’ in a video delivered outside the Oval Office.

In the video posted on Wednesday evening, Mr Trump said his illness had shed light on an experimental antibody cocktail that he tied to his improved condition.

Believers Portal reported last week that President Trump and his wife First Lady Melania Trump announced they tested positive for the coronavirus.

‘God Is The Ultimate’: Trump Talks About His Faith In God (Video)

“I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise,” Trump said, adding that his use of the medication from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc had allowed him to experience first-hand how effective it could be.

“I caught it. I heard about this drug. I said, ‘Let me take it.’ It was my suggestion. I said, ‘Let me take it.’

“They gave me Regeneron … and other things, too, but I think this was the key, but they gave me Regeneron. And it was like, unbelievable. I felt good,” the president said.

Trump: ‘We Don’t Turn to Government, We Put Our Faith in The Almighty God’

Trump described his three-night stay at Walter Reed medical center, referring to the treatment he received as a cure, and promising to make it available to all Americans. ‘I want to get for you, what I got and I’m going to make it free. You’re not going to pay for it,’ he said. ‘It wasn’t your fault that this happened. It was China’s fault. And China is going to pay a big price – what they’ve done to this country. China is going to pay a big price.’

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

His video message followed White House assurances that the 74-year-old president was back at the Oval Office on Wednesday, getting briefed about economic stimulus talks and Hurricane Delta, just two days after his discharge from Walter Reed military hospital.

Faith Is More Powerful Than Government And Nothing Is More Powerful Than God – Trump

Trump, who faces Democrat Joe Biden in the November election, has had no COVID-19 symptoms for the past 24 hours, his doctor Sean Conley said in a statement.

“He’s now been fever-free for more than four days, symptom-free for over 24 hours, and has not needed, nor received, any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalization,” Conley said.

‘We Turn Our Hearts to Our Lord and Savior’ – Trump

‘In America We Don’t Worship Government; We Worship God’ – President Trump

Kim Clement’s 2007 Prophecy Of Trump’s Presidency Included 2 Terms And Building Of Walls