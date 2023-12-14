China ‘Declares War’ On Christianity, Christian Persecution Worst In 40 Years

Christian persecution in China is at its worst in 40 years, according to Dr. Bob Fu, president of ChinaAid.

Dr. Fu who recently spoke about this issue on The Voice of the Martyrs Canada’s podcast, Closer to the Fire said that the Chinese Communist party has literally declared war on Christians.

“Without any exaggeration, the persecution against the Christians and other religious minorities has really reached the worst level we have not seen in 40 years since the Cultural Revolution…. For the first time, we have seen the Communist Party is cracking down on the Church across the board; literally declared a war against Christianity.”

“For the first time, millions of Chinese children were forced to sign a form – these are Christian children – to renounce their faith in public,” says Fu. “Even the government-sanctioned churches have been targeted for persecution. Those pastors who refuse to voluntarily destroy, remove, and demolish their crosses have been facing huge risks of persecution.”

“The government-sanctioned churches, every church pulpit and the four corners of the church have to install face recognition cameras so that they can monitor the congregation – whether there’s any children, there’s any youth under 18 years old, any Communist Party member, any Communist Youth League member, any civil servant, or any police or military service member. These are all forbidden to even enter into the church building,” according to Dr. Fu, Mission Network News reports.

