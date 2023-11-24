Inside Nigeria’s Deadly Persecution: ‘Over 100,000 Christians Have Been Murdered’

Nigeria has become a hotbed of Christian persecution, with killings, land grabs, and other forms of rebuke putting Bible believers in a truly precarious predicament.

Jeff King, president of International Christian Concern (ICC) and one of the world’s most knowledgeable experts on religious freedom and persecution, told CBN Digital that his organization’s recent “2023 Persecutors of the Year” report explores the full scope of the problem.

Nigerian Pastor Killed By Islamic Militants, Wife Kidnapped

“Most Americans have no idea what’s going on in Nigeria, but imagine this: for the last 20 years, probably up to about 100,000 Christians have been murdered,” King said. “Three-and-a-half million Christians, their lands have been taken from them, and the government’s pretty much done nothing.”

As for the pain and suffering facing Christians in Nigeria, King said “radical Islamists … are embedded in the government.” He said these individuals and groups “own the organs of state,” including the army, the intelligence agency, and the police, which further hampers any progress.

Christians Beaten For Their Presentations At A Muslim-Christian Dialogue

But King said geographic and population issues are at the issue’s core.

“What you’ve seen over the last 10 years, 20 years, is the Christians have been driven out of the north, now, the battle has come to the middle of the country that was largely Christian, and now they’re being pushed out.”

Hezbollah Militant Turned Pastor: Afshin Javid Shares The Encounter That Led Him To Jesus Christ

He continued, “And now the attacks are going south.”

Continue reading on Faithwire.

Pastor Shot Dead By Kidnappers Who Released Him After Receiving Ransom From Church Members

Christianity In Iraq Is ‘On The Very Edge Of Extinction’ – Christian Leader Laments