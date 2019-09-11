Benny Hinn: I Am Done With Prosperity Preaching, It Is A Trick

Benny Hinn Renounces & Regrets Preaching Prosperity Gospel, It Is A Trick

According to Hinn, Christian religious leaders adopted the gimmick to ‘squeeze’ money out from members of their congregation

The televangelist says it is an offence to the Holy Spirit to place a price on the gospel, adding that he is done with it

Hinn says he will never again ask members of his congregation to give $1,000 or whatever amount because the Holy Ghost is fed up with it

It was a rude shock as the world of Christian faith woke up to this news and confession, Pastor Benny Hinn, renounced the prosperity gospel which teaches that God rewards active faith with health and wealth. Hinn has taught the controversial doctrine since the 1980s.

Pastor Benny said he is quitting prosperity preaching because the Holy Spirit was fed up with it.

The 66-year-old, who made the announcement during a Facebook live programme earlier in the week, pointed that such preaching was a gimmick adopted by Christian religious leaders to squeeze money out from members of their congregation.

In Christian prosperity faith circle, where prosperity preaching is popular with many Christian leaders, Hinn’s latest position would come as a terrible blow and in fact a bruising swipe at their ‘money for blessing’ scheme.

In Benny Hinn own words

“I’m sorry to say that prosperity has gone a little crazy and I’m correcting my own theology and you need to all know it.

“Because when I read the Bible now, I don’t see the Bible with the same eyes I saw it 20 years ago.

“I think it’s an offense to the Lord, it’s an offense to say give $1,000. I think it’s an offense to the Holy Spirit to place a price on the Gospel. I’m done with it.

“I will never again ask you to give $1,000 or whatever amount, because I think the Holy Ghost is just fed up with it.

“I think it hurts the Gospel. When they invite me to telethons, I think they will not like me anymore.

“If I hear one more time, break the back of debt with $1,000, I’m gonna rebuke them. I think that’s buying the Gospel. That’s buying the blessing. That’s grieving the Holy Spirit.

“If you are not giving because you love Jesus, don’t bother giving. I think giving has become such a gimmick; it’s making me sick to my stomach.”

“I think it’s time we say it as it is, the Gospel is not for sale, the blessings of god are not for sale and miracles are not for sale, and prosperity is not for sale.”

Criticisms and Backlash as Benny Hinn Repents and Regrets Preaching Prosperity Gospel

There have been many reactions on social media and many other platforms concerning the recent confession and renunciation of prosperity gospel by the renowned evangelist.

A Facebook user, Brandon Kimber recently shared the video on his wall, and that drew many comments, from many who celebrated the pastor, calling his act a bold move, while also praying that he be steadfast in his new declaration, to others who criticized the man of God, slamming for enriching himself through the prosperity gospel, to others who argued that he must refund all that he collected from people through the prosperity gospel message, just like Zacchaeus the Tax Collector did in Luke chapter 19.

Brandon wrote:

Update (9/5/19):

Today (9/4/19) this video of Benny Hinn “repenting” of the prosperity gospel has gone viral. In it Hinn claims that while he still believes in prosperity, he will no longer ask for people to sow seeds into his ministry with promises of blessing in return. He says that the gospel is not for sale. The YouTube video was posted a few days ago on September 3rd, 2019 (https://youtu.be/4TQQirZI9Eo) and it comes from a recent live broadcast from 9/2/19 found on Hinn’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/BennyHinnMinistries/videos/2469101793189030/).

For some background, Benny Hinn did this in the 90’s and again after Costi W. Hinn spoke out against his uncle’s ministry on CNN last year (2018): https://relevantmagazine.com/…/benny-hinn-says-hes-guilty-…/ . He does this as damage control in response to high profile criticism (and goes back to preaching the same prosperity message afterward).

At the latter end of this clip you will see a clip that was posted on their page 6 hours ago (9/4/19) on Hinn’s public Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/BennyHinnMinis…/…/2492817274326450/ ), and again he is calling for people to sow seeds for financial blessing (which he promised never to do again). While this is their most recent post, this second clip is actually from a sermon from at least April 2019 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0q-GL0rgXA ) which was re-aired yesterday. If this is true repentance, Hinn needs to end all broadcasts where he calls people to sow seeds for financial blessing. We should pray for Benny to genuinely repent.

Update #2: As of this afternoon, it appears as if they’ve removed some of Hinn’s most recent seed money videos from their YouTube page.

Our Position

We believe Pastor Benny Hinn meant his word and is on his way to correcting some of the wrong doctrines he has preached over the years. We therefore enjoin all to love and to pray with and for him as the scriptures says, Galatians 6:2, “Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.”

Does God Want His People To Prosper?

Yes, but not to be greedy, covetous or extortionists or materialistic.

For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out.

1 Timothy 6:7-12 and “A man’s life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions.” Luke 12:15

He even wants all humans to prosper , believer or not,He loves all

Matthew 5:44-45 New International Version (NIV) 44 But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, 45 that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous.

Who giveth us richly all things to enjoy 1 Timothy 6:17

God who provided rain (Help) to all mankind out of His love . Acts 14:17

The scriptures However warns explictly and clearly against greed and covetousness especially by real or fake Prophets, pastors, leaders , shepherds and Christians

Jeremiah 6:13 : “For from the least of them even to the greatest of them, Everyone is greedy for gain, And from the prophet even to the priest Everyone deals falsely.

2 Peter 2:3 : and in their greed they will exploit you with false words; their judgment from long ago is not idle, and their destruction is not asleep.

Jeremiah 22:17 : “But your eyes and your heart Are intent only upon your own dishonest gain, And on shedding innocent blood And on practicing oppression and extortion.”

2 Peter 2:14: having eyes full of adultery that never cease from sin, enticing unstable souls, having a heart trained in greed, accursed children;

Ephesians 5:5: For this you know with certainty, that no immoral or impure person or covetous man, who is an idolater, has an inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and God.

2 Timothy 3:2: For men will be lovers of self, lovers of money, boastful, arrogant, revilers, disobedient to parents, ungrateful, unholy,

1 Timothy 3:3 : not addicted to wine or pugnacious, but gentle, peaceable, free from the love of money.

2 Corinthians 9:5

So I thought it necessary to urge the brethren that they would go on ahead to you and arrange beforehand your previously promised bountiful gift, so that the same would be ready as a bountiful gift and not affected by covetousness.