Joyce Meyer Admits That What She Thought About Prosperity & Faith ‘Got Out of Balance’

“I’m glad for what I learned about prosperity, but it got out of balance. I’m glad for what I learned about faith, but it got out of balance.”

Evangelist Joyce Meyer

Popular television evangelist and Christian author, Joyce Meyer recently shared a video on Instagram where she admitted that she had gotten some of it wrong in regard to prosperity gospel and faith.

Joyce is a very popular TV preacher, pastor and writer whose life and ministry have blessed millions of lives, but her critics have associated her with controversial teachings that seem to equate financial prosperity with the gospel and teaching that life problems are the result of a lack of faith.

But, in the video, she says, “There’s nowhere in the Bible where we’re promised that we’ll never have any trouble. I don’t care how much faith you’ve got, you’re not gonna avoid ever having trouble in your life.”

Joyce said in the video of her sermon that what she learned about faith and prosperity “got out of balance.”

She continued, “So, every time someone had a problem in their life it was ‘cause they didn’t have enough faith. If you got sick, you didn’t have enough faith. If your child died, you didn’t have enough faith.”

“Well, that’s not right,” she added.

Meyer went on to note that the Bible does not promise Christians that they will have it easy in life.

She argued, “I don’t care how much faith you’ve got, you’re not gonna avoid ever having trouble in your life.”

“Jesus said, ‘In the world, there will be tribulation. Cheer up, I have overcome the world,” she added.

You can see the clip below:

The video, which has now been viewed more than 120,000 times, has received vast support.

One Instagram user, Mylestan, commented on the video saying, “God honors a repentant and humble heart who can admit they are wrong! This is awesome.”

Another user called pleasingtothepotter, wrote, “What an amazing God we serve. I am glad to see Him at work here. I had stopped watching you the past few years because of what you were teaching, Joyce. I’m glad to see that God is continuing to work in your heart. You have a tremendous following which affects the lives of many. I know God is pleased hearing your confession and speaking His truths. May He continue to bless you and yours in all your endeavors.”

