Wonderful Message – Hymn

Author: James Rowe

Tell it to others as onward you go,

Wonderful message of love;

Send it from hearts that with joy overflow,

Wonderful message of love.

Refrain:

Wonderful message, beautiful message,

Sent by the Father above;

Wonderful message, life giving message,

Marvelous message of love.

Tell how it brightens each step of the way,

Wonderful message of love;

Tell it to those who from God are astray,

Wonderful message of love.

Sweeter it seems every time it is told,

Wonderful message of love;

Tell it, till safe in the city of gold,

Wonderful message of love.