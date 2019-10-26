Wonderful Message – Hymn

Author: James Rowe
Tell it to others as onward you go,
Wonderful message of love;
Send it from hearts that with joy overflow,
Wonderful message of love.
Refrain:
Wonderful message, beautiful message,
Sent by the Father above;
Wonderful message, life giving message,
Marvelous message of love.
Tell how it brightens each step of the way,
Wonderful message of love;
Tell it to those who from God are astray,
Wonderful message of love.
Sweeter it seems every time it is told,
Wonderful message of love;
Tell it, till safe in the city of gold,
Wonderful message of love.