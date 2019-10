I have a sure and safe retreat

To which I always flee,

From every storm of life I meet-

‘Tis Christ the Rock for me.

Refrain:

Within the Rock I safely hide,

A glorious place for me;

There’s naught more sure that can abide

Through time or eternity.

Though tempests rage and wild winds blow,

Whom can I trust but Thee?

I feel secure from every foe

In Christ, the Rock for me.

Come stormy wind and rolling sea,

Come fire and tempest shock,

I’m in that cleft once made for me

In Christ the solid Rock.