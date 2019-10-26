With My Saviour Ever Near To Guide Me – Hymn

With my saviour ever near to guide me,
I am safe, whatever may betide me ;
From the storm and tempest He will hide me
In the hollow of His hand!
In the hollow… of His hand!..
In the hollow… of His hand ..
I am safe whatever may betide me,
In the hollow of His hand
In His arm of love He doth enfold me;
Words of peace His voice divine hath told me;
I am safe, for God Himself doth hold me
In the hollow of His hand!
He will guard my soul, and leave me never;
From His love no power on earth shall sever;
And I know He’ll keep me now and ever
In the hollow of His hand!