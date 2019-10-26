With My Saviour Ever Near To Guide Me – Hymn

With my saviour ever near to guide me,

I am safe, whatever may betide me ;

From the storm and tempest He will hide me

In the hollow of His hand!

In the hollow… of His hand!..

In the hollow… of His hand ..

I am safe whatever may betide me,

In the hollow of His hand

In His arm of love He doth enfold me;

Words of peace His voice divine hath told me;

I am safe, for God Himself doth hold me

In the hollow of His hand!

He will guard my soul, and leave me never;

From His love no power on earth shall sever;

And I know He’ll keep me now and ever

In the hollow of His hand!