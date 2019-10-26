With Harps And With Vials – Hymn

Author: A T Pierson

With harps and with vials,

there stand a great throng

In the presence of Jesus,

and sing this new song:

Unto Him Who hath loved us

and washed us from sin,

Unto Him be the glory forever, Amen.

All these once were sinners,

defiled in His sight,

Now arrayed in pure garments

in praise they unite:

He maketh the rebel a

priest and a king,

He hath bought us and

taught us this new song to sing:

How helpless and hopeless

we sinners had been,

If He never had loved

us till cleansed from our sin:

Aloud in His praises our

voices shall ring,

So that others believing,

this new song shall sing: