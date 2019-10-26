With Harps And With Vials – Hymn

Author: A T Pierson
With harps and with vials,
there stand a great throng
In the presence of Jesus,
and sing this new song:
Unto Him Who hath loved us
and washed us from sin,
Unto Him be the glory forever, Amen.
All these once were sinners,
defiled in His sight,
Now arrayed in pure garments
in praise they unite:
He maketh the rebel a
priest and a king,
He hath bought us and
taught us this new song to sing:
How helpless and hopeless
we sinners had been,
If He never had loved
us till cleansed from our sin:
Aloud in His praises our
voices shall ring,
So that others believing,
this new song shall sing: