Wisdom Crieth In The Streets – Hymn

Lo, wisdom crieth in the streets,

In solemn tones of warning;

Amid the concourse loud repeats,

The end of time is coming.

Refrain:

The voice of wisdom cries to all,

The end of time is coming soon;

The voice of wisdom cries to all,

Escape the sinner’s awful doom.

Hear, O ye craving, restless throng,

The gospel invitation,

It tells you what you’ve needed long-

The touch of God’s salvation.

Young men, in all your revelry,

Young ladies, proud and thoughtless,

Will you be saved eternally,

Or die forever hopeless?

You drown your souls in follies deep,

You plunge in sin’s perdition,

Yet wisdom cries upon the street,

In God there is redemption.

Ye aged sinners surely know

Your end of time is coming,

And youthful summers swiftly flow

Down to the vale of mourning.

Come, old and young, come, rich and poor,

We have but one probation;

Be wise, repent and sin no more,

Accept a free salvation.