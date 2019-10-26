Win One Every Day – Hymn

If we are foll’wing Christ each day,

And striving by His might

To walk the straight and narrow way

That leads to life and light,

Then every day our aim should be

To win one for the right.

Refrain:

Win one for Jesus every day,

From paths of sin and wrong, to sing the victor’s song;

Out in the world of sin and woe,

They’re in the paths of wrong, but they long Jesus’ love to know;

Win one for Jesus every day,

From paths of sin and wrong, to sing the victor’s song;

Oh, enter now into the fray,

Win one, win one for Jesus, win one every day.

Win one for Jesus every day,

Don’t miss the blessing sweet,

Which comes with leading precious souls

To our Redeemer’s feet;

Have faith in prayer to do and dare,

And never know defeat.

If we would win one precious soul

For Jesus every day,

The world would soon be won for Christ,

The ‘truth, the life, the way’;

Then do not wait, but speak the word

To someone while you may.