Wilt Thou Be Made Whole? – Hymn

Author: William Kirkpatrick

Hear the footsteps of Jesus,

He is now passing by,

Bearing balm for the wounded,

Healing all who apply;

As He spake to the suff’rer

Who lay at the pool,

He is saying this moment,

‘Wilt thou be made whole?’

Refrain:

Wilt thou be made whole?

Wilt thou be made whole?

O come, weary suff’rer,

O come, sin-sick soul;

See the life-stream is flowing,

See the cleansing waves roll,

Step into the current and thou shalt be whole.

‘Tis the voice of that Savior,

Whose merciful call

Freely offers salvation

To one and to all;

He is now beck’ning to Him

Each sin-tainted soul,

And lovingly asking,

‘Wilt thou be made whole?’

Are you halting and struggling,

Overpowr’d by your sin,

While the waters are troubled

Can you not enter in?

Lo, the Savior stands waiting

To strengthen your soul;

He is earnestly pleading,

‘Wilt thou be made whole?’

Blessed Savior, assist us

To rest on Thy Word;

Let the soul healing power

On us now be outpoured;

Wash away every sin-spot,

Take perfect control,

Say to each trusting spirit,

‘Thy faith makes thee whole.’