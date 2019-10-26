Will You Meet Him There Tonight? – Hymn

If your soul is seeking rest,

And you’re longing to be blessed,

If you wrestle with the Lord with all your might;

Like one in the days of old,

He will surely bless your soul,

If you’ll meet Him at the altar tonight.

Refrain:

Will you meet Him there tonight?

Will you meet Him there tonight?

Will you meet Him at the altar tonight?

There we’ll wrestle, weep, and pray,

Till the breaking of the day;

Will you meet Him at the altar tonight?

Jesus at the altar waits,

Like a porter at the gates,

There to bless the waiting soul with heav’nly light;

You may have your sins forgiv’n,

And your name enrolled in heav’n,

If you’ll meet Him at the altar tonight.

Oh, how sweet the joy and peace

Of the soul that finds release

At the altar, where the darkness turns to light;

You may have your soul’s desire,

And a touch of heaven’s fire,

If you’ll meet Him at the altar tonight.