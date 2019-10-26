Will You Have A Crown? – Hymn

It is written in the Bible
How the Savior died in love,
That each lost and guilty sinner
May be saved and crowned above.
Refrain:
Oh, that blessed day is coming!
We’ll receive a crown of life
In the joyful day awaiting.
Will you have a crown of life?
Do you hear the invitation,
Oh, how wonderful the grace;
Heaven offers full redemption,
And a crown of perfect peace.
Tell me not of worldly honor,
Earthly garlands soon decay;
I would gain celestial splendor,
And a crown of endless day.
Were ten thousand worlds around me
All so easy to obtain;
They were naught beside the glory
Of that crown which I shall gain.
Oh, we’ll see our dear Redeemer,
When the heavens shall unfold;
On each happy overcomer
Place a crown of purest gold.