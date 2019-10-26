Will You Have A Crown? – Hymn

It is written in the Bible

How the Savior died in love,

That each lost and guilty sinner

May be saved and crowned above.

Refrain:

Oh, that blessed day is coming!

We’ll receive a crown of life

In the joyful day awaiting.

Will you have a crown of life?

Do you hear the invitation,

Oh, how wonderful the grace;

Heaven offers full redemption,

And a crown of perfect peace.

Tell me not of worldly honor,

Earthly garlands soon decay;

I would gain celestial splendor,

And a crown of endless day.

Were ten thousand worlds around me

All so easy to obtain;

They were naught beside the glory

Of that crown which I shall gain.

Oh, we’ll see our dear Redeemer,

When the heavens shall unfold;

On each happy overcomer

Place a crown of purest gold.