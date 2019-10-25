Will You Come? – Hymn

Come and give your heart to Jesus,
He who died on Calvary;
For He shed His blood most precious,
To redeem and set you free.
Refrain:
Will you come to our dear Savior?
Will you come? He’ll set you free;
Will you come and let Him save you?
Will you come, God’s child to be?
Turn from all your worldly treasure,
Give your heart to Jesus now;
You will find a sweeter pleasure,
When to our dear Lord you bow.
Give up all your will to Jesus,
And be led by Him alone;
He will fill your heart with gladness,
When He’s seated on its throne.