Will You Come? – Hymn

Come and give your heart to Jesus,

He who died on Calvary;

For He shed His blood most precious,

To redeem and set you free.

Refrain:

Will you come to our dear Savior?

Will you come? He’ll set you free;

Will you come and let Him save you?

Will you come, God’s child to be?

Turn from all your worldly treasure,

Give your heart to Jesus now;

You will find a sweeter pleasure,

When to our dear Lord you bow.

Give up all your will to Jesus,

And be led by Him alone;

He will fill your heart with gladness,

When He’s seated on its throne.