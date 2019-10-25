Will You Be Mine? – Hymn

While broken-hearted, scarred with sin,

While walking wretchedly in shame,

I felt a love that sought to win,

I heard a voice that called my name.

Yes, Jesus, Lover of my soul,

Gave me the greatest valentine:

He promised there to make me whole,

In love He asked, ‘Will you be Mine?’

He wooed me in such tender ways,

He promised to protect, provide,

His all He pledged with loving gaze,

That I should e’er with Him abide.

He gave me glimpses of His grace,

The splendors that around Him shine;

With ardent, longing, fervent face,

In love He asked, ‘Will you be Mine?’

Could I His offered love refuse?

Could I His yearning cast aside?

For I was asked, and I must choose:

A blackened soul or spotless bride.

To Him that bled to make me free

I could but say, ‘I will be Thine’;

Yes, Jesus shed His love on me,

Such love that asks, ‘Will you be Mine?’

Can I such wondrous love repay?

A thousand years can never earn

Such love as this; but this I may:

With all to love Him in return.

‘Tis bliss to know I dwell within

The ocean of His love divine-

Such love that sought my heart to win,

Such love that asked, ‘Will you be Mine?’

Oh, weary one, can you not see?

The Son of God has called your name;

Ye lonely, listen to His plea,

For you, yes, even you He came.

He wants to fill your broken heart,

Your hurt to heal, do not decline;

To you He would His love impart-

In love He asks, ‘Will you be Mine?’