Will The Circle Be Unbroken? – Hymn

There are loved ones in the glory,

Whose dear forms you often miss;

When you close your earthly story,

Will you join them in their bliss?

Refrain:

Will the circle be unbroken

By and by, by and by?-

In a better home awaiting

In the sky, in the sky.

In the joyous days of childhood,

Oft they told of wondrous love,

Pointed to the dying Savior;

Now they dwell with Him above.

You remember songs of heaven

Which you sang with childish voice,

Do you love the hymns they taught you,

Or are songs of earth your choice?

You can picture happy gath’rings

‘Round the fireside long ago,

And you think of tearful partings,

When they left you here below.

One by one their seats were emptied,

One by one they went away;

Here the circle has been broken-

Will it be complete one day?