Why Should He Love Me So – Hymn

Author: Robert Harkness

Love sent my Saviour to die in my stead

Why should He love me so

Meekly to Calvary’s cross He was led

Why should He love me so

Refrain:

Why should He love me so

Why should He love me so

Why should my Saviour to Calvary go

Why should He love me so

Nails pierced His hands and His feet for my sin

Ne suffered sore my salvation to win

Meekly to Calvary’s cross He was led

Why should He love me so

O how He agonised there in my place

Nothing witholding my sin to efface

Meekly to Calvary’s cross He was led

Why should He love me so