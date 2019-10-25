Why Do You Wait? – Hymn

Why do you wait, dear brother,

Oh, why do you tarry so long?

Your Savior is waiting to give you

A place in His sanctified throng.

Refrain:

Why not? Why not?

Why not come to Him now?

Why not? Why not?

Why not come to Him now?

What do you hope, dear brother,

To gain by a further delay?

There’s no one to save you but Jesus,

There’s no other way but His way.

Do you not feel, dear brother,

His Spirit now striving within?

Oh, why not accept His salvation,

And throw off your bondage to sin?

Why do you wait, dear brother?

The harvest is passing away;

Your Savior is longing to bless you,

There’s danger and death in delay.