Why Christians All Over The World Should Start Praying For President Donald Trump

I have been praying for President Donald Trump since 2017, but I do not know why I feel the burden for a man that I do not have any relationship with.

I am just convinced that he is an instrument in the hands of God and deserves spiritual backing and intercession to accomplish the divine assignment placed in his hands.

My conviction was justified when Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari made a startling confession on the 8th day of September 2020. He spoke of how President Donald Trump accosted him in a private chat when he visited the White House.

President Buhari said: “I believe I was about the only African amongst the least developed countries that Trump invited and when I was in his office, only myself and himself, only God is a witness, he looked at me in the face and said, ‘Why are you killing Christians?'”

It takes a man who believes in the sanctity of life and love for humanity to ask such delicate and sensitive question. I would not like to talk about the answer that my president gave to President Trump, but I must confess that I was touched by this question that indicated that someone cares about the welfare of the Nigerian Christians.

In other words, President Trump held our president accountable for what is happening to Christians in Nigeria. This singular act has further endeared President Trump to me and I hereby make this clarion call to all Christians irrespective of denominational affiliations. Let everyone who has called on the name of the Lord Jesus start praying for Donald Trump as his preservation will inevitably protect us from harm and danger.

In June, President Trump’s Executive Order on Advancing International Religious Freedom helped ensure that minority religious groups in every community of the world are protected and free to serve their God. Prioritizing international religious freedom in US foreign policy and in foreign assistance is commendable.

I would not like to pretend that I am not aware of the criticism leveled against President Trump. He has made controversial statements, but his case is like the biblical David, “I am for peace: but when I speak, they are for war”. (Psalm 120:7 KJV) I strongly believe that the mind of President Trump is not always in correlation with his spoken words. Mike Pence, who is his vice president, understands this when he stated that he “knows the president’s heart”.

Let us make America great again through our intercessions because in the greatness of America lies our freedom and realization of the purpose of God for our lives. We need a man who will repeatedly ask our leaders, why are you killing Christians? Why are you killing Muslims? Why are you killing pagans? Why are you killing atheists? Why are you killing Hindus? Why are you killing Buddhist? We need a strong man to say no to religious oppression in any part of the world.

Oscar Amaechina, president of Afri-Mission and Evangelism Network, Abuja, Nigeria.

Source: The Christian Post

