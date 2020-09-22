1,435 Thai People Accept Jesus Christ, Get Baptized (Video)

These new believers came from 4 different provinces. It’s amazing to see hundreds of Thai believers going village to village bringing the light of Jesus Christ to those who have never heard of Jesus.

1,435 Thai People Accept Jesus Christ and get Baptized on September 6th, 2020.

Sunday, September 6, 2020, was a historical day as 1,435 people surrended unto the Lordship of Jesus Christ and were baptized in Phetchabun, Thailand!

The #FJCCA องค์กรคริสตจักรไทในพระเยซูคริสต์ baptized 1,435 Thai people in Phetchabun. These new believers came from 4 different provinces. It’s amazing to see hundreds of Thai believers going village to village bringing the light of Jesus Christ to those who have never heard of Jesus. This is just the beginning of what God is doing in Thailand!, Missionary David Joannes wrote on Facebook.

Buddhism is the largest religion in Thailand, which is practiced by 95% of the population. There is no official state religion in the Thai constitution, which guarantees religious freedom for all Thai citizens, though the king is required by law to be a Theravada Buddhist.

The main religion practised in Thailand is Buddhism. The remaining population follows the Muslim religion (4.6%), Christians (0.7%) with the remaining 1% divided between Hindu, Sikh and Jewish religions.

Christianity has been in Thailand since the 1550s and has since played an important role in the modernisation of the country yet it represents less than 1% of the national population. Five of Christianity’s major denominations have been recognised in Thailand including The Southern Baptists, The Church of Christ in Thailand, The Roman Catholic Church, The Evangelical Fellowship of Thailand and The Seventh-Day Adventists, according to Travelonline.

