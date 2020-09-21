Deadly Poison Ricin Sent To President Trump At White House

There’s no antidote for ricin, which can kill a person within 36 to 72 hours of exposure.

United States President Donald Trump

An envelope containing the deadly poison ricin was intercepted in the White House mail envelope that was sent to President Donald Trump, a U.S. official familiar with the matter said Saturday.

Quoting an anonymous official, The Wall Street Journal reports that the packet intercepted carried a letter and a substance that tested positive for ricin.

The report says that the envelope “appeared to come from Canada,” and that law enforcement “is investigating possibly similar envelopes addressed to authorities in Texas.”

No suspect had been identified as of early Sunday. No other details are known about similar packets sent to officials in Texas.

The Journal quotes a spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington field office as saying that the investigation is underway and that the Secret Service and the Postal Inspection Service were also part of the probe. “At this time, there is no known threat to public safety,” the spokeswoman said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ricin “can be in the form of a powder, a mist, or a pellet, or it can be dissolved in water or weak acid.”

CDC adds, “It would take a deliberate act to make ricin and use it to poison people… Ricin is very toxic. It works by getting inside the cells of a person’s body and preventing the cells from making the proteins they need. Without the proteins, cells die. Eventually this is harmful to the whole body, and may cause death.”

Ricin was declared an illegal substance in July 2019, and the FBI has charged people for attempting to obtain the toxin, according to USA Today.

