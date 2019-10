Whosoever Meaneth Me – Hymn

Words and Music: Edwin McConnell

I am happy today, and the sun shines bright,

The clouds have been rolled away;

For the Savior said, whosoever will

May come with Him to stay (to stay).

Refrain:

‘Whosoever’ surely meaneth me,

Surely meaneth me, O surely meaneth me;

‘Whosoever’ surely meaneth me,

‘Whosoever’ meaneth me.

All my hopes have been raised, O His Name be praised,

His glory has filled my soul;

I’ve been lifted up, and from sin set free,

His blood has made me whole (me whole).

O what wonderful love, O what grace divine,

That Jesus should die for me;

I was lost in sin, for the world I pined,

But now I am set free (set free).