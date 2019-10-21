Who Can Cheer The Heart Like Jesus – Hymn

Who can cheer the heart like Jesus,

By His presence all divine?

True and tender, pure and precious,

O how blest to call Him mine!

All that thrills my soul is Jesus;

He is more than life to me;

And the fairest of ten thousand,

In my blessed Lord I see.

Love of Christ so freely given.

Grace of God beyond degree,

Mercy higher than the heaven,

Deeper then the deepest sea.

All that thrills my soul is Jesus;

He is more than life to me;

And the fairest of ten thousand,

In my blessed Lord I see.

What a wonderful redemption!

Never can a mortal know

How my sin, tho’ red like crimson,

Can be whiter than the snow.

All that thrills my soul is Jesus;

He is more than life to me;

And the fairest of ten thousand,

In my blessed Lord I see.

Every need His hand supplying,

Every good in Him I see;

On His strength divine relying,

He is all in all to me.

All that thrills my soul is Jesus;

He is more than life to me;

And the fairest of ten thousand,

In my blessed Lord I see.

By the crystal flowing river

With the ransomed I will sing,

And forever and forever

Praise and glorify the King.

All that thrills my soul is Jesus;

He is more than life to me;

And the fairest of ten thousand,

In my blessed Lord I see.