Who Can Cheer The Heart Like Jesus – Hymn

Who can cheer the heart like Jesus,
By His presence all divine?
True and tender, pure and precious,
O how blest to call Him mine!
All that thrills my soul is Jesus;
He is more than life to me;
And the fairest of ten thousand,
In my blessed Lord I see.
Love of Christ so freely given.
Grace of God beyond degree,
Mercy higher than the heaven,
Deeper then the deepest sea.
All that thrills my soul is Jesus;
He is more than life to me;
And the fairest of ten thousand,
In my blessed Lord I see.
What a wonderful redemption!
Never can a mortal know
How my sin, tho’ red like crimson,
Can be whiter than the snow.
All that thrills my soul is Jesus;
He is more than life to me;
And the fairest of ten thousand,
In my blessed Lord I see.
Every need His hand supplying,
Every good in Him I see;
On His strength divine relying,
He is all in all to me.
All that thrills my soul is Jesus;
He is more than life to me;
And the fairest of ten thousand,
In my blessed Lord I see.
By the crystal flowing river
With the ransomed I will sing,
And forever and forever
Praise and glorify the King.
All that thrills my soul is Jesus;
He is more than life to me;
And the fairest of ten thousand,
In my blessed Lord I see.