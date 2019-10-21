Whiter Than The Snow – Hymn

Author: James L. Nicholson

Lord Jesus, I long to be perfectly whole;

I want Thee forever to live in my soul.

Break down every idol, cast out every foe;

Now wash me, and I shall be whiter than snow.

Refrain:

Whiter than snow, yes, whiter than snow.

Now wash me, and I shall be whiter than snow.

Lord Jesus, let nothing unholy remain,

Apply Thine own blood and extract ev’ry stain;

To get this blest cleansing, I all things forego—

Now wash me, and I shall be whiter than snow.

Lord Jesus, look down from Thy throne in the skies,

And help me to make a complete sacrifice.

I give up myself, and whatever I know,

Now wash me, and I shall be whiter than snow.

Lord Jesus, for this I most humbly entreat,

I wait, blessed Lord, at Thy crucified feet.

By faith, for my cleansing, I see Thy blood flow,

Now wash me, and I shall be whiter than snow.

Lord Jesus, Thou seest I patiently wait,

Come now, and within me a new heart create;

To those who have sought Thee, Thou never saidst “No,”

Now wash me, and I shall be whiter than snow.

The blessing by faith, I receive from above;

O glory! my soul is made perfect in love;

My prayer has prevailed, and this moment I know,

The blood is applied, I am whiter than snow.