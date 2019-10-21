While We Pray And While We Plead – Hymn

Author: Daniel Webster Whittle
While we pray and while we plead,
While you see your soul’s deep need,
While our Father calls you home,
Will you not to Jesus come?
Refrain:
Why not now? Why not now?
Why not come to Jesus now?
Why not now? Why not now?
Why not come to Jesus now?
You have wandered far away;
Do not risk another day;
Do not turn from God thy face,
But today accept His grace.
In the world you’ve failed to find
Aught of peace for troubled mind;
Come to Christ, on Him believe,
Peace and joy you shall receive.
Come to Christ, confession make;
Come to Christ, and pardon take;
Trust in Him from day to day,
He will keep you all the way.