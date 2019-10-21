While We Pray And While We Plead – Hymn

Author: Daniel Webster Whittle

While we pray and while we plead,

While you see your soul’s deep need,

While our Father calls you home,

Will you not to Jesus come?

Refrain:

Why not now? Why not now?

Why not come to Jesus now?

Why not now? Why not now?

Why not come to Jesus now?

You have wandered far away;

Do not risk another day;

Do not turn from God thy face,

But today accept His grace.

In the world you’ve failed to find

Aught of peace for troubled mind;

Come to Christ, on Him believe,

Peace and joy you shall receive.

Come to Christ, confession make;

Come to Christ, and pardon take;

Trust in Him from day to day,

He will keep you all the way.