While The Days Are Going By – Hymn

There are lonely hearts to cherish,

While the days are going by;

There are weary souls who perish,

While the days are going by;

If a smile we can renew,

As our journey we pursue,

Oh, the good we all may do,

While the days are going by.

Refrain:

Going by, going by,

Going by, going by;

Oh, the good we all may do,

While the days are going by.

There’s no time for idle scorning,

While the days are going by;

Let your face be like the morning,

While the days are going by;

Oh, the world is full of sighs,

Full of sad and weeping eyes;

Help your fallen brother rise,

While the days are going by.

All the loving links that bind us,

While the days are going by;

One by one we leave behind us,

While the days are going by;

But the seeds of good we sow,

Both in shade and shine will grow,

And will keep our hearts aglow,

While the days are going by.