Morning Praise – Hymn

Author: Nora B. Dodge, pub.
’Tis morning sweet, and we repeat
Our hymns of love and praise
To God above, our God of love,
Who gladdens all our days.
Refrain:
Yes, yes, we’ll praise Him,
Praise Him all day long;
Yes, yes, we’ll praise Him,
Praise Him in our song.
We’ll serve Him, too, this whole day through,
And linger at His feet;
And in each deed we will give heed
To His commandments sweet.
’Tis blest to live and thus to give
Our service to the Lord;
For this we know, when we do so,
We have a just reward.