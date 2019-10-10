Morning Praise – Hymn

By
BP-Pub-1
-
0

Author: Nora B. Dodge, pub.

’Tis morning sweet, and we repeat
Our hymns of love and praise
To God above, our God of love,
Who gladdens all our days.

Refrain:
Yes, yes, we’ll praise Him,
Praise Him all day long;
Yes, yes, we’ll praise Him,
Praise Him in our song.

We’ll serve Him, too, this whole day through,
And linger at His feet;
And in each deed we will give heed
To His commandments sweet.

’Tis blest to live and thus to give
Our service to the Lord;
For this we know, when we do so,
We have a just reward.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here