Morning Praise – Hymn

Author: Nora B. Dodge, pub.

’Tis morning sweet, and we repeat

Our hymns of love and praise

To God above, our God of love,

Who gladdens all our days.

Refrain:

Yes, yes, we’ll praise Him,

Praise Him all day long;

Yes, yes, we’ll praise Him,

Praise Him in our song.

We’ll serve Him, too, this whole day through,

And linger at His feet;

And in each deed we will give heed

To His commandments sweet.

’Tis blest to live and thus to give

Our service to the Lord;

For this we know, when we do so,

We have a just reward.