When The Last Trumpet’s Awful Voice – Hymn

When the last trumpet’s awful voice

This rending earth shall shake;

When op’ning graves shall yield their charge

And dust to life awake;

Those bodies that corrupted fell,

Shall incorrupt arise,

And mortal forms shall spring to life

Immortal in the skies.

Behold, what heav’nly prophets sung

Is now at last fulfilled;

And Death yields up his ancient reign,

And, vanquished, quits the field.

Let Faith exalt her joyful voice,

And now in triumph sing:

‘O Grave, where is thy victory?

And where, O Death, thy sting?’