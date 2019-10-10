When Morning Gilds The Skies – Hymn

When morning gilds the skies,

My heart awaking cries:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

Alike at work and prayer,

To Jesus I repair;

May Jesus Christ be praised!

Does sadness fill my mind?

A solace here I find,

May Jesus Christ be praised!

Or fades my earthly bliss?

My comfort still is this,

May Jesus Christ be praised!

When sleep her balm denies,

My silent spirit sighs,

May Jesus Christ be praised!

When evil thoughts molest,

With this I shield my breast:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

The night becomes as day

When from the heart we say:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

The pow’rs of darkness fear

When this sweet chant they hear:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

In heav’n’s eternal bliss

The loveliest strain is this,

May Jesus Christ be praised!

Let earth, and sea, and sky

From depth to height reply,

May Jesus Christ be praised!

Be this, while life is mine,

My song of love divine:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

Sing this eternal song

Through all the ages long:

May Jesus Christ be praised!