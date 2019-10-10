When I See The Blood – Hymn

Written By John G. Foote

Christ our Redeemer died on the cross,
Died for the sinner, paid all his due;
Sprinkle your soul with the blood of the Lamb,
And I will pass, will pass over you.

Refrain:
When I see the blood,
When I see the blood,
When I see the blood,
I will pass, I will pass over you.

Chiefest of sinners, Jesus will save;
As He has promised, that He will do;
Wash in the fountain opened for sin,
And I will pass, will pass over you.

Judgment is coming; all will be there,
Each one receiving justly his due;
Hide in the saving sin-cleansing blood,
And I will pass, will pass over you.

O great compassion! O boundless love!
O loving-kindness, faithful and true!
Find peace and shelter under the blood,
And I will pass, will pass over you.

