When I See The Blood – Hymn

Written By John G. Foote

Christ our Redeemer died on the cross,

Died for the sinner, paid all his due;

Sprinkle your soul with the blood of the Lamb,

And I will pass, will pass over you.

Refrain:

When I see the blood,

When I see the blood,

When I see the blood,

I will pass, I will pass over you.

Chiefest of sinners, Jesus will save;

As He has promised, that He will do;

Wash in the fountain opened for sin,

And I will pass, will pass over you.

Judgment is coming; all will be there,

Each one receiving justly his due;

Hide in the saving sin-cleansing blood,

And I will pass, will pass over you.

O great compassion! O boundless love!

O loving-kindness, faithful and true!

Find peace and shelter under the blood,

And I will pass, will pass over you.