Written By William Cushing

When He cometh, when He cometh

To make up His jewels,

All His jewels, precious jewels,

His loved and His own.

Refrain:

Like the stars of the morning,

His brightness adorning,

They shall shine in their beauty,

Bright gems for His crown.

He will gather, He will gather

The gems for His kingdom;

All the pure ones, all the bright ones,

His loved and His own.

Little children, little children,

Who love their Redeemer,

Are the jewels, precious jewels,

His loved and His own.