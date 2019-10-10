Whate’er My God Ordains Is Right – Hymn

Samuel Rodigast

Whate’er my God ordains is right:

his holy will abideth;

I will be still whate’er he doth,

and follow where he guideth.

He is my God; though dark my road,

he holds me that I shall not fall:

wherefore to him I leave it all.

Whate’er my God ordains is right:

he never will deceive me;

he leads me by the proper path;

I know he will not leave me.

I take, content, what he hath sent

his hands can turn my griefs away,

and patiently I wait his day.

Whate’er my God ordains is right:

though now this cup, in drinking,

may bitter seem to my faint heart,

I take it, all unshrinking.

My God is true; each morn anew

sweet comfort yet shall fill my heart,

and pain and sorrow shall depart.

Whate’er my God ordains is right:

here shall my stand be taken;

though sorrow, need, or death be mine,

yet am I not forsaken.

My Father’s care is round me there;

he holds me that I shall not fall:

and so to him I leave it all.