Mercy’s Free – Hymn

Author: Richard Jukes

By faith I see my Savior dying,

On the tree, on the tree;

To every nation He is crying,

Look to Me, look to Me.

He bids the guilty now draw near,

Repent, believe, dismiss their fear;

Hark! hark! what precious words I hear:

Mercy’s free! Mercy’s free!

Jesus, the Lord of life, hath spoken

Peace to me, peace to me;

Now all my chains of sin are broken—

I am free, I am free;

Soon as I in His name believed,

His pard’ning grace my soul received,

And Christ from death my soul retrieved;

Mercy’s free! Mercy’s free!

Jesus my weary soul refreshes;

Mercy’s free! Mercy’s free!

And every moment Christ is precious

Unto me, unto me!

None can describe the bliss I prove,

While through this wilderness I rove;

All may enjoy the Savior’s love,

Mercy’s free! Mercy’s free!

This precious truth, ye sinners, hear it:

Mercy’s free! Mercy’s free!

Ye ministers of God, declare it:

Mercy’s free! Mercy’s free!

Visit the heathen’s dark abode,

Proclaim to all the love of God,

And spread the glorious news abroad—

Mercy’s free! Mercy’s free!

Long as I live I’ll still be crying,

Mercy’s free! Mercy’s free!

And this shall be my theme when dying,

Mercy’s free! Mercy’s free!

And when the vale of death I’ve passed,

When lodged above the stormy blast,

I’ll sing, while endless ages last,

Mercy’s free! Mercy’s free!