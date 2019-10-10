What Would Come To Pass? – Hymn

What if the little rain should say,

‘So small a drop as I

Can ne’er refresh those thirsty fields,

I’ll tarry in the sky;

I’ll tarry in the sky,

I’ll tarry in the sky,

I can’t refresh those thirsty fields,

I’ll tarry in the sky’!

What if a shining beam of noon

Should in its fountain stay,

Because its feeble light alone

Cannot create a day;

Cannot create a day,

Cannot create a day,

Because its feeble light alone

Cannot create a day!

Does not each raindrop help to form

The cool, refreshing show’r?

And every ray of light to warm

And beautify the flow’r?

And beautify the flow’r,

And beautify the flow’r,

And every ray of light to warm

And beautify the flow’r?

Then go and seek to do your share;

Each talent you were giv’n,

Improved with steady zeal and care,

Will gain rewards in heav’n.

Will gain rewards in heav’n,

Will gain rewards in heav’n;

Improved with steady zeal and care,

Will gain rewards in heav’n.