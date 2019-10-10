What Shall I Give Thee, Master? – Hymn

Written By Homer W. Grimes

What shall I give Thee, Master,

Thou Who didst die for me?

Shall I give less of what I possess

When Thou gavest all to me?

What shall I give Thee, Master?

Thou hast given all for me!

Thou didst leave Thy Home Above

To die on Calvary!

What shall I give Thee, Master?

Thou hast given all for me!

Not just a part, or half of my heart,

I will give all to Thee!

What shall I give Thee, Master?

Thou hast redeemed my soul.

My gift is small but it is my all

Surrendered to Thy control!

Jesus my Lord and Saviour,

Thou hadst given all for me!

Thou didst leave Thy Home Above

To die on Calvary!

What can I give Thee, Master?

Thou hast given all for me!

Not just a part, or half of my heart,

I must give all to Thee!