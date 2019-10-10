What Hath The Lord Done For Thee? – Hymn

What hath the Lord done for thee?

I was laden with sin when I came unto Him,

But He harkened to my earnest plea;

He had promised to save, and He freely forgave-

All this hath the Lord done for me.

Refrain:

All this hath the Lord done for me:

He hath banished my night, He hath made my heart white-

All this hath the Lord done for me.

What hath the Lord done for thee?

When I found that within was inherited sin,

Unto Him for relief did I flee;

By the blood from His side, He my soul sanctified-

All this hath the Lord done for me.

What hath the Lord done for thee?

He hath banished my night with His glorious light,

For my bondage He gives liberty;

All my sorrow of heart He hath caused to depart-

All this hath the Lord done for me.

What hath the Lord done for thee?

He doth give me each day grace to walk in His way,

Makes me happy each moment I see;

And with joy He fills up and o’erfloweth my cup-

All this hath the Lord done for me.