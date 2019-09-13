Make Me A Channel Of Blessing – Hymn

Written By Harper Smyth

Is your life a channel of blessing?

Is the love of God flowing through you?

Are you telling the lost of the Savior?

Are you ready His service to do?

Refrain:

Make me a channel of blessing today,

Make me a channel of blessing, I pray;

My life possessing, my service blessing,

Make me a channel of blessing today.

Is your life a channel of blessing?

Are you burdened for those that are lost?

Have you urged upon those who are straying,

The Savior Who died on the cross?

Is your life a channel of blessing?

Is it a daily telling for Him?

Have you spoken the Word of salvation

To those who are dying in sin?

We cannot be channels of blessing

If our lives are not free from known sin;

We will barriers be and a hindrance

To those we are trying to win.