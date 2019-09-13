What A Kingdom – Hymn

There’s a theme that is sweet to my mem’ry,

There’s a joy that I cannot declare,

There’s a treasure that gladdens my being,

‘Tis the kingdom of righteousness here.

Refrain:

‘Tis a kingdom of peace, it is reigning within,

It shall ever increase in my soul;

We possess it right here when He saves from all sin,

And ’twill last while the ages shall roll.

There’s a scene of its grandness before me,

Of its greatness there can be no end;

It is joy, it is peace, it is glory,

In my heart, how these riches do blend!

I am lost in its splendor and beauty,

To its ne’er-fading heights I would rise,

Till I see the King come to receive me,

And explore it with Him in the skies.

What a pleasure in life it is bringing!

What assurance and hope ever bright!

Oh, what rapture and bliss are awaiting,

When our faith shall be lost in the sight!