What A Kingdom – Hymn

There’s a theme that is sweet to my mem’ry,
There’s a joy that I cannot declare,
There’s a treasure that gladdens my being,
‘Tis the kingdom of righteousness here.

Refrain:
‘Tis a kingdom of peace, it is reigning within,
It shall ever increase in my soul;
We possess it right here when He saves from all sin,
And ’twill last while the ages shall roll.

There’s a scene of its grandness before me,
Of its greatness there can be no end;
It is joy, it is peace, it is glory,
In my heart, how these riches do blend!

I am lost in its splendor and beauty,
To its ne’er-fading heights I would rise,
Till I see the King come to receive me,
And explore it with Him in the skies.

What a pleasure in life it is bringing!
What assurance and hope ever bright!
Oh, what rapture and bliss are awaiting,
When our faith shall be lost in the sight!

