Make Me A Captive, Lord – Hymn

Written By George Matheson

Make me a captive, Lord, and then I shall be free.

Force me to render up my sword, and I shall conqueror be.

I sink in life’s alarms when by myself I stand;

Imprison me within Thine arms, and strong shall be my hand.

My heart is weak and poor until it master find;

It has no spring of action sure, it varies with the wind.

It cannot freely move till Thou has wrought its chain;

Enslave it with Thy matchless love, and deathless it shall reign.

My will is not my own till Thou hast made it Thine;

If it would reach a monarch’s throne, it must its crown resign.

It only stands unbent amid the clashing strife,

When on Thy bosom it has leaned, and found in Thee its life.